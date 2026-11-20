Sanskruti Balgude discussed how playing a real-life personality, Rajrani Sharma, has changed her personality.

Actress Sanskruti Balgude opened up about her upcoming film Courage, with Sharib Hashmi, and how playing a real-life character inspired and changed her. Directed by Ankur Arun Kakatkar, Courage explores a rare and compelling story that brings together themes of humanity, love, resilience, and determination.

Rani Sharma taught me resilience, determination: Sanskruti Balgude

Speaking about her character in the film, Sanskruti Balgude revealed that she plays Rani Sharma, a character inspired by a real-life woman, Rajrani Sharma. Describing the experience as deeply heartwarming, the actress shared how portraying this character left a lasting impact on her own perspective towards life. “The character I play is called Rani Sharma, and it is based on a real-life person whose name is Rajrani Sharma. It was a very warm, very heartwarming character. There are characters that you play that also change your perspective towards life, and this character did that for me. It taught me resilience, determination, and so much more,” shared Sanskruti.

Courage is not common, but rare story: Sanskruti Balgude

Further talking about the character’s journey and what makes the story stand out, she highlighted how the film explores an unusual situation that puts one’s values and beliefs to the test. “Your character’s journey in the entire film is very different. It is not a very common story; it is a very rare story. When life really tests you, do you stand up for humanity, on human grounds, or do you stand up for love? That is basically what the whole film is about,” she added.

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About Courage

Starring Sharib Hashmi, Sanskruti Balgude, Nikkita Ghag, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Ernesto Báez, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Bharat Dabholkar and Rahul Petthe, Courage is directed by Ankur Arun Kakatkar and produced by Dr. Uday Devaskar and Sushant Prashant Tungare. The film premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 18, 2026.