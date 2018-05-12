Sanju new poster: Ranbir Kapoor takes us back in time when Sanjay Dutt was first arrested in 1993

Rajkumar Hirani reveals 'Sanju' new poster which takes us back in time when Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned for 18 months.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released the last look poster of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor when Sanjay Dutt was first arrested in 1993.

It was when Sanjay Dutt first got arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and there was a lot of news around it. This was the first time Sanjay Dutt was handcuffed and brought in public, the poster is an exact replica of the same. Ranbir is seen wearing a white kurta on Blue jeans with handcuffs on and messy hair kept open with the beard. Director Rajkumar Hirani posted the poster and wrote, " Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi"

Ranbir Kapoor's look in this poster in uncanny and is definitely going to make the viewers check it twice. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience with different posters from the movie where he is revealing different phase of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The film traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life right from his youth to the present.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his real portrayal. One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram. The film has been creating waves all over the world with

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.