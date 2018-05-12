Sanju: Karishma Tanna treats her colleagues to Gujarati food

Since the actress was constantly travelling or shuttling between sets, her mum would pack her tiffin with homemade food not just for the lissome lass, but also her co-stars.

The cast of Sanju got to tuck into delectable Gujarati food while working on the film, thanks to Karishma Tanna.

Now, her colleagues (co-actors to technicians) of TV show Naagin are being treated to protein bars. What’s more, these bars are also made at home. “My bag may not have a make-up kit and I may forget to carry my phone, but the protein bar is a must since my mother won’t let me step out without it,” says Karishma.