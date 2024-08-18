Sanjay Mishra breaks his silence on replacing Vijay Raaz in Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardar 2: 'It's not just...'

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which is one of the most-awaited films, went on floors earlier this month in the UK. Meanwhile, a major controversy on set led to Vijay Raaz being replaced.

Son of Sardaar 2 will feature Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishen, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. Vijay Raaz has been replaced by Sanjay Mishra after his alleged 'misconduct and unreasonable demands'.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film's co-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed the development, and said, "Yes, it’s true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behaviour on the sets." Vijay Raaz also broke his silence and said, "I reached the location before time for trial. I reached the van, and Ravi Kishan came to meet me. The EP, Ashish, and the producer Kumar Mangat came to meet me, followed by director Vijay Arora. I stepped out of the van and spotted Ajay Devgn standing around 25 meters away. I didn’t go to greet him as he was busy, and I continued to speak to my friends around."

The Run actor continued, "25 minutes later, Mr. Kumar Mangat came to me and said, ‘Aap film se nikal jaaye, hum aapko nikal rahe hai’. The only misconduct from my end is, that I didn’t greet Mr. Ajay Devgn. I didn’t even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all."

Later, Kumar denied the clarification of Vijay and said that he refused to cooperate, and demanded a vanity van similar to Ajay Devgn. The co-producer said that after discussing his issues with Ajay, they decided to remove Vijay and replace him with Sanjay Mishra.

Now, Sanjay Mihsra has also reacted to replacing Vijay Raaz, he said, "I share a deep emotional bond with Ajay sir. When my brother passed away, he was there to support me. We've always been there for each other through thick and thin. Whenever he calls me for a film project, it’s not just any other project but more than that — it's a testament to our friendship. Just a call from him is all it takes for me to be there, and he’s always there for me in the same way. That’s all I can say for now.”

Meanwhile, the Pinkvilla report also stated that as per the officials on the set, Vijay Raaz’s spot boy allegedly sexually assaulted a hotel staff under the influence of alcohol. Speaking about the same, Vijay said that these are two different stories and there is a difference of at-least 10 hours in the two episodes. "I was removed from the film on August 4 at 2 PM and the episode at the hotel took place at 11 PM on August 4. Don’t try to mix the two. I have nothing to do with it. However, I don’t encourage such behaviour. I am no longer working with the spot boy,” said Vijay.

Kumar Mangat also reacted to the sexual harassment complaint, and said, "His (Vijay) staff is his responsibility. Imagine working with such a demon in the team. We got an official e-mail from the hotel. Strict action will be taken against all offenders. As I said, we are happy to disassociate with Vijay Raaz and we don’t wish to work with such a person"