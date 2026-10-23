Sanjay Leela Bhansali shouted at Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya Rai on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set: 'He was in love'

Smita Jayakar recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali scolded Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's arm during Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan shoot while filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She also revealed how the ex-couple's romance blossomed on set, with their affection visible to the crew.

Veteran actor Smita Jayakar has recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali once scolded Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's arm during the filming of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In an interview with Siddhartha Kannan, Smita, who played Aishwarya's on-screen mother in the 1999 film, said Salman's gesture was not part of the scene but came from his feelings for the actress. The actor also opened up about Salman and Aishwarya's romance blossoming during the film's shoot, with their affection becoming evident to the crew.

Smita Jayakar recalls Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's romance

Recalling the couple's relationship, Smita said their love was visible on screen and added to the film's emotional appeal. "It was blossoming then. They were both in love, and they looked angelic. Aishwarya looked divine at that time. Somehow, it worked for the film. That magic came through on screen," she said.

However, their romance sometimes left the crew waiting for the actors to arrive on set. Smita recalled how the two would turn up hours after their scheduled call time. "The rest of the crew would complain, saying, 'These people arrive so late. We have a 7 am shift, and we have been waiting here until 10 am. They still haven't arrived.' But I always felt that when you’re in love, what can you say?" she recalled. She added, "They would both arrive at 11 am, together, oblivious to everything around them and to the fact that the entire set was waiting for them. But that' what happens when you're in love."

Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali scold Salman Khan?

Smita also recounted an incident during the filming of the romantic song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, featuring Salman and Aishwarya. According to her, Salman was supposed to walk around a table while Aishwarya stood nearby. However, he touched her arm, deviating from the planned scene.

"Salman had to come and walk all the way around the table, while Aishwarya was standing there. He touched her arm, which he wasn’t supposed to do. Sanjay asked him, 'Salman, why did you touch her?' He just felt like touching her. He was in love, so he touched her, but that wasn't how the scene was supposed to be done. Sanjay shouted at him and asked why he had done that. Salman was only supposed to stand there and look at her in the scene," she said. Smita added that the incident left the crew laughing, while Aishwarya blushed as those present recognised the affection between the two actors.

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