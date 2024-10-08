Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he was mesmerised by Deepika Padukone's beauty and her voice when they first met after he went to the actress's home.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have collaborated on three successful films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. All the three movies also starred Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he froze upon meeting Deepika for the very first time. He added that he was mesmerised by her beauty and her voice when they first met after he went to the actress's home.



Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali said, "When I met Deepika when I went to her house for the first time, she opened the door. I froze by the beauty of the woman, by the eyes, when I realized that there's so much of subtlety, so much of fragility, there's so much of beauty. She started talking, and I realized her voice was beautiful."



The multiple National Award-winning director further added, "Then I realized I was at the right place at the right time because I knew this girl would be moulded, would be taken somewhere. It's your instinct of how you connect. Your soul has to connect to their soul."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is Love & War, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is slated to release on March 20, 2026.



READ | Amitabh Bachchan arranged Anil Ambani's private plane after Aishwarya Rai was injured: 'For two nights, I couldn't...'



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.