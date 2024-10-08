Twitter
Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton for their work in machine learning

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

Meet woman who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam with 410 rank, she is Kerala's first...

Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he was mesmerised by Deepika Padukone's beauty and her voice when they first met after he went to the actress's home.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have collaborated on three successful films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. All the three movies also starred Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he froze upon meeting Deepika for the very first time. He added that he was mesmerised by her beauty and her voice when they first met after he went to the actress's home.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali said, "When I met Deepika when I went to her house for the first time, she opened the door. I froze by the beauty of the woman, by the eyes, when I realized that there's so much of subtlety, so much of fragility, there's so much of beauty. She started talking, and I realized her voice was beautiful."

The multiple National Award-winning director further added, "Then I realized I was at the right place at the right time because I knew this girl would be moulded, would be taken somewhere. It's your instinct of how you connect. Your soul has to connect to their soul."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is Love & War, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is slated to release on March 20, 2026.

