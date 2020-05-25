Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt to be first film to resume shoot post lockdown?

The shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has been taking place at a popular studio in Mumbai. Reports were making the rounds that the sets are being demolished of the movie, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. As per latest reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to be the first film to go on floors post coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, FWICE secretary Ashok Dubey told Times, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali was already shooting in Filmcity and his set is still there. So the possibility is that his movie will be the first to resume shoot with the necessary precautions, once the permission is granted by CM. Boney Kapoor ji’s film was being shot in Madh Island, his sets have been covered and he may begin shoot once the lockdown ends. A lot of filmmakers have kept their sets intact, waiting to start shoot post lockdown."

He also shared about CM Uddhav Thackeray's statement on shooting being resumed by saying, "Coronavirus is not going to end so soon and going by the past few months the way shoot has stopped, we have kept the necessary precautions in mind and written a letter to the CM urging to start the shoot. We were permitted to shoot in green and orange zone but Mumbai is red zone so it cannot be possible for a while. Daily wage workers want to start work. The guidelines shared by the Producers Guild are good, we just want to add a few corrections for the safety of the workers, technicians. We have sent our SOP and we will plan accordingly."