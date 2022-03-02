Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he 'exploded' on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set without telling Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is enjoying the success of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, recently dictated a ‘strange incident’ from the set of the film. He talked about a scene in which Alia Bhat, who played Gangubai, ‘explodes’ while she was on a phone call.

While speaking to Film Companion, there was a 'very strange incident' for which the director wanted a 'certain atmosphere'. He stated, "So, suddenly, I saw some staff laughing or giggling and presumed that they were laughing at me."

He said, “And then I exploded. All the actors on the set became quiet. It was my way of giving those vibes to her, of feeling the nerves of calling the mother, of getting the anger filled, and at what note it should explode. I never told her. Till date she doesn’t know that this is what I did to get her into that space. But as a director, I don’t like to give direct instructions to people, because it limits the actor’s imagination.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Alia a ‘great actress’. He waited 17 years so that he can make ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Alia. He already knew that Alia will be a star one day. You will be amazed to know that she had tried working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was just 9 years old. During the press conference in Berlin, the actress talked about her audition that she gave 17 years ago, she also called Mr Bhansali her ‘biggest inspiration.’ The actress confessed that she wanted to work with him for a long time.

She said, “he saw that fire in my eyes when I was 9 years old. I remember very clearly from that time onwards, my one-point focus became one day I have to be directed by him.”