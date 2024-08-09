This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut directorial Khamoshi: The Musical completed 28 years, we bring you an interesting piece of trivia about the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known as one of the maverick Bollywood filmmakers. The talented taskmaster has helmed several award-winning magnum opus and blockbusters, that impressed the masses and critics. Sanjay, who recently ventured into OTT with Netflix's Heeramandi has been active in films since 1988, and his directorial was a romantic musical, Khamoshi: The Musical.

The Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar-starrer was released with rave reviews in 1996, but the film was a major flop at the box office. However, over the years, the film has gained a cult following among moviegoers, and it has also inspired international filmmakers. Do you know that Khamoshi was adapted for two international films? Yes, two international films.

The films that were inspired by Khamoshi: The Musical are...

CODA (2021), the Hollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed by Sian Heder, was heavily inspired by Bhansali's debut film. CODA (child of deaf adults) was the official remake of the French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier (2014). So, Khamoshi has inspired two international films.

CODA was also a box office flop

Just like the source material, CODA was also a box office flop. Made in the reported budget of $10 million, the movie grossed only $2.2 million. However, the movie won three Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on similarities between CODA and Khamoshi

In an interview with Galatta Plus, The Padmavat director shared his thoughts about the similarities between CODA and Khamoshi. SLB said, "Sometimes things do not fall into place. Sometimes, your work doesn't reach out. Khamoshi did not reach out. 25 years later, somebody made CODA in the US, which is almost like Khamoshi. They get the Oscar! It almost ended there. But you don't give up. Something must be wrong. The audience's intelligence must be supreme. You must never question that you made a film ahead of its time. Don't give yourself that credit unnecessarily. Something is wrong in the film. The sooner you accept it, the better filmmaker you will be.” Khamoshi completed 28 years, and this trivia certainly makes this day more special.

