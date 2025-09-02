Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged 'fraud, misbehaviour' on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets

After Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has again caught up in a controversy for his new directorial, Love & War, that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two of his team members in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The case was registered after a local man, Prateek Raj Mathur, accused them of fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the making of Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War.

According to police, Mathur claimed he was hired as a line producer for the film but was later removed without being paid. He said he had already made arrangements for the shoot and handled coordination with government departments, but when he went to meet the film crew at a hotel, he was treated badly.

Based on his complaint, a court ordered the police to register the case, and an FIR was lodged at Bichhwal police station against Bhansali, Arvind Gill, and Utkarsh Bali under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. The case is now being investigated by SHO Govind Singh Charan. Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is planned for release in 2026.

Bhansali and his streak of controversy

This ain't the first time the Black director faced legal action or backlash. During the making of Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati), Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a massive protest from several Rajput groups, mainly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which protested strongly, claiming the film distorted historical facts and insulted Queen Padmini’s honour. There were rumours that the film showed a romantic dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini, which the makers repeatedly denied. The making of Padmaavat went through several setbacks. The sets were vandalised, and even Bhansali was physically assaulted. However, despite the massive backlash, Padmaavat became a blockbuster.