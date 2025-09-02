Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged 'fraud, misbehaviour' on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Maratha reservation protest: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts demands
School holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad closed on September 3 due to heavy rains; check details
Not Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir names 25-year-old batter as India's 'Most Stylish' player
Tremors jolt Afghanistan twice in 48 hours after being hit by Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude
THIS Ratan Tata company to launch year's biggest IPO, issue size will be..., Tata Group firm will use money to...
Meet Sakshi Sawhney, who left law to become IAS officer, secured AIR 6 in UPSC exam, is now the first...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes another BIZARRE statement: 'People should take floodwaters...'
Will Team India play Asia Cup 2025 without lead sponsor? Here's what we know so far
BOLLYWOOD
After Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has again caught up in a controversy for his new directorial, Love & War, that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.
An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two of his team members in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The case was registered after a local man, Prateek Raj Mathur, accused them of fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the making of Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War.
According to police, Mathur claimed he was hired as a line producer for the film but was later removed without being paid. He said he had already made arrangements for the shoot and handled coordination with government departments, but when he went to meet the film crew at a hotel, he was treated badly.
Based on his complaint, a court ordered the police to register the case, and an FIR was lodged at Bichhwal police station against Bhansali, Arvind Gill, and Utkarsh Bali under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. The case is now being investigated by SHO Govind Singh Charan. Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is planned for release in 2026.
Bhansali and his streak of controversy
This ain't the first time the Black director faced legal action or backlash. During the making of Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati), Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a massive protest from several Rajput groups, mainly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which protested strongly, claiming the film distorted historical facts and insulted Queen Padmini’s honour. There were rumours that the film showed a romantic dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini, which the makers repeatedly denied. The making of Padmaavat went through several setbacks. The sets were vandalised, and even Bhansali was physically assaulted. However, despite the massive backlash, Padmaavat became a blockbuster.