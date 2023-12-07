Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his blockbuster directorials like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more. The filmmaker last year launched his first non-film music album Sukoon which marked a significant milestone. Celebrating one year of the music album, the director revisited this ghazal album that not only showcases Bhansali's remarkable talent as a composer but has also garnered widespread acclaim, earning three prestigious awards at the esteemed CLEF Music Awards 2023.

Bhansali Productions took to its Instagram and sharing a video wrote, "Celebrating a year of Sukoon’s musical journey and the emotions it stirred within. The collective artistry in every note still resonates with passion, charm, and timeless melodies."

The ghazal genre, characterized by its soulful and emotive poetry, found a new voice through Bhansali's compositions. Each of the nine distinct songs in the album resonates with an ethereal quality, creating an immersive musical experience that captivates the soul.

'Sukoon' seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, a hallmark of Bhansali's creative genius. The album's rich and diverse soundtrack incorporated a wide array of musical instruments, including tablas, flutes, guitars, sarangi, sitars, and harmonium. Netizens also showered the comment section with love as the music album turned 1. One of the comments read, "We are waiting for 2nd installment of the music album." Another wrote, "Pure bliss it is." Another user commented, "Absolutely soul-stirring, mind-blowing album."

Bhansali's unparalleled vision for 'Sukoon' extends beyond composition to curation, as he brought together a lineup of renowned artists to lend their voices to the ghazals. With contributions from Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi, each song became a unique expression of emotion and melody. Not only this, in a touching gesture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali dedicated 'Sukoon' to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest voices in Indian music history, and showcased Bhansali's deep reverence for the iconic singer.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his much-awaited web series Heeramandi starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series will stream on Netflix.