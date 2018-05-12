Headlines

Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali believes artisans should be nurtured

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali believes artisans should be nurtured

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has multiple reasons, one of them being to establish a historical event’s connect with the youth today.

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: May 12, 2018, 07:10 AM IST

Usually, filmmakers make films set in a bygone era to revisit a historic event. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has multiple reasons, one of them being to establish a historical event’s connect with the youth today. Talking about his Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat, which is more interesting to him as a filmmaker than narrating a modern day story, Sanjay says, “It’s easy to take contemporary characters and put them in a story. But to make a film you have no reference to, make a period film and go into that era, is challenging. It’s relevant to show how the characters behaved, the atmosphere then, the lyricism, the magic of feeling, lyrics and texture.”

The auteur filmmaker holds the artisans of the older times in high regard, as he says, “Our textiles, painters, musicians, architects are very important; all these people who follow traditions, should be nurtured and their art must be preserved. A lot of filmmakers don’t pay attention to architecture, texture, weaves; maybe it’s not their area of interest. But for me, it’s all very important.”

Conceding that sometimes, we may feel his film is archaic and has old world charm, he sums up saying, “I’m making them so that those stories connect with the youth today. The craft is telling them that old world story in a way they can relate to. That is the biggest challenge for me in making a historical; how do you see a situation that you would react to differently today.”

