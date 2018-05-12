Sanjay Leela Bhansali believes artisans should be nurtured

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has multiple reasons, one of them being to establish a historical event’s connect with the youth today.

Usually, filmmakers make films set in a bygone era to revisit a historic event. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has multiple reasons, one of them being to establish a historical event’s connect with the youth today. Talking about his Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat, which is more interesting to him as a filmmaker than narrating a modern day story, Sanjay says, “It’s easy to take contemporary characters and put them in a story. But to make a film you have no reference to, make a period film and go into that era, is challenging. It’s relevant to show how the characters behaved, the atmosphere then, the lyricism, the magic of feeling, lyrics and texture.”

The auteur filmmaker holds the artisans of the older times in high regard, as he says, “Our textiles, painters, musicians, architects are very important; all these people who follow traditions, should be nurtured and their art must be preserved. A lot of filmmakers don’t pay attention to architecture, texture, weaves; maybe it’s not their area of interest. But for me, it’s all very important.”

Conceding that sometimes, we may feel his film is archaic and has old world charm, he sums up saying, “I’m making them so that those stories connect with the youth today. The craft is telling them that old world story in a way they can relate to. That is the biggest challenge for me in making a historical; how do you see a situation that you would react to differently today.”