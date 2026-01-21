Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day 2026 parade through a specially curated tableau celebrating the country’s rich cinematic legacy.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has joined hands with master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bring Indian cinema to the forefront at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A specially curated tableau celebrating the country’s rich cinematic legacy will roll down Kartavya Path on January 26, creating history as an Indian film director represents Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event for the very first time.

Talking about this special partnership between the Indian government and the acclaimed filmmmaker, a source told The Times of India, "For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade. This historic honour marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum. There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Over the years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has forged a distinct identity in Indian cinema with his emotionally charged storytelling, opulent visuals, and unforgettable music. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to Black, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films seamlessly marry tradition with grandeur, taking Indian stories to audiences across the world. With his films travelling to international festivals and striking a chord with audiences across the globe, Bhansali stands as a symbol of the grandeur, discipline, and emotional richness that define Indian cinema.

