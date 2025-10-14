Sanjay Khan beat Zeenat Aman when he thought she was cheating on him, reveals Deepak Parashar: 'She was harassed and...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'

India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...

LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details

Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages

Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies

Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali

Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here

Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly

Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy

India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...

India's first horror film launched careers of two biggest stars, was blockbuster

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Fresh Snag, Chirag Paswan Shaped Problem Remains

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Fresh Snag, Chirag Paswan Shaped Problem Remains

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

BOLLYWOOD

Sanjay Khan beat Zeenat Aman when he thought she was cheating on him, reveals Deepak Parashar: 'She was harassed and...'

Deepak Parashar also addressed the alleged assault Zeenat Aman endured at the hands of Sanjay Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 03:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanjay Khan beat Zeenat Aman when he thought she was cheating on him, reveals Deepak Parashar: 'She was harassed and...'
Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan
Deepak Parashar, who debuted as a leading actor in the film Insaf Ka Tarazoo opposite Zeenat Aman, opened up about their rumored relationship. He revealed that mutual feelings developed between them around the time Zeenat's relationship with Sanjay Khan was ending. He also addressed the alleged assault she endured at the hands of Khan, admitting that while she didn’t share the details with him directly, she did confide in their director, B.R. Chopra.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Deepak said, "When I met Zeenat, she was on the verge of a split. I was doing Insaf Ka Tarazoo with Zeenat, and when were were shooting, she was on the verge of a separation. You could say that I was a very close friend, someone who offered his shoulder to cry on. This was misunderstood by Mr Sanjay, who felt that she was two-timing."

Talking about Sanjay's alleged public assault on Zeenat, the Nikaah actor added, "Then, of course, that incident happened. By 11 am, a call from Mumbai came. She had gone to meet him, and there they had an altercation. She was either pushed or beaten, I have no idea. She just told Chopra saab that she was harassed and that she gotten injured. She didn’t say anything about being beaten with a shoe, or a stick or a sword. She was dignified to not say anything like that."

It was reported that Zeenat Aman's right eye was damaged during this horrific incident at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in December 1979. The Don actress never directly spoke about this shocking episode to anyone and Sanjay Khan has categorically denied such reports, calling them a well-planned PR attack against him. 

READ | Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today's Gold and Silver prices in India
Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'
Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
