Sanjay Khan beat Zeenat Aman when he thought she was cheating on him, reveals Deepak Parashar: 'She was harassed and...'

Deepak Parashar also addressed the alleged assault Zeenat Aman endured at the hands of Sanjay Khan.

Deepak Parashar, who debuted as a leading actor in the film Insaf Ka Tarazoo opposite Zeenat Aman, opened up about their rumored relationship. He revealed that mutual feelings developed between them around the time Zeenat's relationship with Sanjay Khan was ending. He also addressed the alleged assault she endured at the hands of Khan, admitting that while she didn’t share the details with him directly, she did confide in their director, B.R. Chopra.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Deepak said, "When I met Zeenat, she was on the verge of a split. I was doing Insaf Ka Tarazoo with Zeenat, and when were were shooting, she was on the verge of a separation. You could say that I was a very close friend, someone who offered his shoulder to cry on. This was misunderstood by Mr Sanjay, who felt that she was two-timing."

Talking about Sanjay's alleged public assault on Zeenat, the Nikaah actor added, "Then, of course, that incident happened. By 11 am, a call from Mumbai came. She had gone to meet him, and there they had an altercation. She was either pushed or beaten, I have no idea. She just told Chopra saab that she was harassed and that she gotten injured. She didn’t say anything about being beaten with a shoe, or a stick or a sword. She was dignified to not say anything like that."

It was reported that Zeenat Aman's right eye was damaged during this horrific incident at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in December 1979. The Don actress never directly spoke about this shocking episode to anyone and Sanjay Khan has categorically denied such reports, calling them a well-planned PR attack against him.

