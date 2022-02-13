Sanjay Kapoor recreates iconic song ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon' with Madhuri Dixit, fans go nostalgic

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has given a major nostalgia to all the millennials. All the '90s kids would have grooved to Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit's peppy dance number, 'Ankhiyaan Milaoon' at least once in their childhood. People would not remember the film 'Raja,' but they would certainly recall the song from this movie.

Well, Sanjay and Madhuri came together and recreated the song again, not for any movie, but in a birthday bash. The 'Prem' actor shared a video on his Instagram where the lead pair of the 1995's hit, Sanjay-Madhuri are dancing to the song along with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. While watching the clip, you'll notice that both artists still remember their steps, and Madhuri was seen dancing with the same charm and bubbliness.

Watch the clip

Soon the clip went viral and people got nostalgic. One of the actor's followers added, "Memories gets alive." While another fan commented, "Thank you so much Sir for sharing with us." Many users felt nostalgic and they couldn't stop loving it. "Aur chahiye videos sir jee nhi bhara please jaldi post kijiye," a fan requested. Even actress Sonal Chauhan commented, "Omggg. This is gold." "90s was pure GOLD," asserted a follower.

The action-romantic 'Raja' was one of the successful films from 1995, and Madhuri Dixit's performance was applauded by critics and the audience. Film's soundtrack was also one of the biggest chartbusters, and the song mentioned above was the party anthem of that time. 'Raja' was directed by Indra Kumar who had collaborated with Dixit earlier and given blockbusters like 'Beta,' and 'Dil.'

On the work front Madhuri Dixit will soon be in the Netflix series, 'The Fame Game,' and Sanjay was seen in the series 'The Gone Game,' 'The Last Hour,' film 'Mission Mangal,' and in 'The Zoya Factor' with his nephew Sonam Kapoor.