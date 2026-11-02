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Sanjay Gupta's wife breaks silence after daughter shows middle finger to paparazzi: 'She was deeply distressed'

Sanjay Gupta's wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta said she regrets any hurt her daughter's reaction may have caused, but she hoped that the media allows their children the "privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss".

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 06:52 PM IST

Sanjay Gupta's wife breaks silence after daughter shows middle finger to paparazzi: 'She was deeply distressed'
Sanjay Gupta wife on daughter showing middle finger to paps
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Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, the wife of late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, on Monday requested the media for privacy as she and her two young children grieve the sudden death of the director at the age of 59. Gupta was found dead on Saturday from a head injury that he sustained in a fall at his Versova residence. Several videos of Gupta's daughter, 13, flashing her middle finger at paparazzi at the cremation started trending on social media on Sunday. Anuradha explained the anger of the teenager in the post and also requested the media to delete those videos.

"A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time. Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father," she wrote.

Gupta said she regrets any hurt her daughter's reaction may have caused, but she hoped that the media allows them the "privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss". "Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused," she said.

"I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are - the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss. I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss. With gratitude, Anuradha," she concluded.

Gupta made his directorial debut in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire. His best-known works include Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, and Shootout at Wadala. He frequently collaborated with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. The filmmaker's last rites were held on Saturday in Mumbai. He is survived by wife Anuradha, son Shivansh and daughter Dalai. (With inputs from PTI)

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