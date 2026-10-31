Sanjay Gupta, Kaante, Shootout at Wadala director, passes away at 57 due to THIS grave accident

Sanjay Gupta was popularly known for directing and producing hit gangster dramas, including Aatish, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala.

Sanjay Gupta, filmmaker and director of iconic films Aatish, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala, passed away on October 30, 2026. He was 57. According to the Film Information reported, Gupta fell in his bathroom last night, and nobody realised it until early this morning (October 31). It's reported that he died after he suffered a fatal injury from the fall. However, the official cause of death has yet to be reported. Sanjay's sudden demise is a huge shock to the film industry. This isn't the first time Sanjay has encountered a life-threatening accident. Several years ago, Sanjay Gupta got a second chance at life when he survived a terrible accident while returning to Bombay from Pune. He was driving the car himself.

Sanjay Gupta's love for gangster flicks

In Bollywood, after Ram Gopal Varma, it was Sanjay Gupta who understood and made the best gangster dramas. In his filmography, he mostly adapted Hollywood films into Hindi remakes, but he made sure it was the best version for the Indian audience. Sanjay started his directing career with Aatish- Feel the Fire (1994), which was adapted from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Deewaar.

Sanjay earned fame and recognition with the ensemble crime thriller Kaante (2002), the unofficial remake of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, with elements of The Asphalt Jungle, The Killing, and Ringo Lam's City on Fire, the film that inspired Reservoir Dogs.

After a row of duds including Musafir and Zinda, Sanjay bounced back in 2007 by producing Shootout at Lokhandwala, another gangster drama based on the real-life encounter of dreaded gangster Maya Dolas and his gang at the residential complex of Lokhandwala in 1991. The ensemble film starring Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty was a smash hit, which started the Shootout franchise. The second instalment was a prequel, Shootout at Wadala (2013), with John Abraham as ganglord Manya Surve, whom the Mumbai Police encountered in 1990 at Wadala College. Sanjay also owned the production house White Feather Films, and he produced all of his films since Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Sanjay Gupta's biggest commercial hit was...

In 2017, Sanjay earned his biggest hit by directing Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in Kaabil. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil emerged a commercial success. Sanjay's last directorial was Mumbai Saga, with John and Emraan Hashmi. Sadly, it failed at the box office. Funeral details of Sanjay Gupta will be shared soon.