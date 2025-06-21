On X, director Sanjay Gupta indirectly mocked the 'debacle' of Housefull 5 and the 'low opening' of Sitaare Zameen Par. But he got the taste of his own medicine.

Bollywood is again facing a dull phase at the box office. In 2025, except for Chhaava, there is no other blockbuster. Biggies like Sikandar tanked, Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 underperformed, which left the stakeholders in grave loss. Housefull 5's reception has brought some relief, but it's still not up to expectations. On Friday, June 20, Aamir Khan made his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, and it collected Rs 10 crore on its first day. Sitaare's first day collection is comparatively below expectations, as it stars Aamir. With the current scenario, it's likely to believe that Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 will be the next big blockbuster.

Sanjay Gupta mocked Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par

Amid the dull phase of Bollywood, director Sanjay Gupta made a remark that is an indirect dig at the recent big releases. On X, Sanjay wrote, "We are living in such wonderful times... No film bombs at the box office. They all open to wonderful numbers. Sab changa hai (with upside-down emojis)."

We are living in such wonderful times...

No film bombs at the box office.

They all open to wonderful numbers.

Sab changa hai — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 21, 2025

Netizens trolled Sanjay Gupta

With this tweet, it is certain that he took a jibe at Housefull 5 and Sitaare's box office collection. However, Sanjay's tweet irked a majority of netizens, and they trolled him. A netizen wrote, "Sir ji. Just remember your time - during your time, people did not even have the basic decency to take formal permission from the original owners for doing remakes." Another netizen wrote, "No Bhaisaab..the film you are talking about didn’t open to great numbers, but yes in its full run it will earn double the money that your Kaabil earned." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh baat tumhare jaise log naa hee bole toh achaa hai...jo pura hollywood ki copy paste karta ho wo bhi ek ek frame... Naya aadmi bechara dhakka kha raha new Idea ke saath." On the work front, Sanjay's last directorial was Mumbai Saga, which tanked at the box office.

