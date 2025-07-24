Sanjay Gupta gives this CRUCIAL advice to Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara's success, urges them to 'decide wisely and...'

As Saiyaara continues its mega run at the box office, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta gave important advice to the young stars- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

As Saiyaara continues its rampage mode at the box office, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has urged the lead stars of the film, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, to avoid rushing into and take their time to decide on their next project. On Wednesday, Sanjay took his thoughts to X, urging them to think wisely before locking in their upcoming drama.

Sanjay Gupta's advice to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

The Kaante maker wrote, "For Ahaan Pandey and Aneet… What’s happening to their launch film SAIYAARA is unprecedented. So it would be amazing to see them set a new precedent and not rush into their next film. Take their time and decide wisely, setting new benchmarks."

A few days back, Sanjay lauded Yash Raj Films and the team Saiyaara for defying industry norms and keeping Ahaan and Aneet away from the pre-release interviews of the romantic entertainer. He wrote, "Whoever took the decision at YRF to keep the lead pair of Saiyaara away from all the pre-release interviews, appearances, and podcasts is a genius. They kept alive the freshness exclusively for the big screen. And look at how it's worked (sic)," the 'Zinda' maker penned.

'Promotions are made purely to looto producers': Sanjay Gupta

In another tweet, Sanjay bashed Bollywood's overdependence on promotion. He mentioned, "Film business was running smoothly. Then corporates came and tried to rewrite the rules... One of their biggest screw-ups was P&A (Publicity & Advertising). It was purely to looto producers (sic)." Apart from Sanjay, several other filmmakers and actors congratulated team Saiyaara for being the underdog and emerging as winners. Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, are among the celebs who went on to celebrate the success of Saiyaara. Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by YRF's CEO, Akshaye Widhani.

