Sanjay Gupta funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav, Rakesh Roshan, others pay last respects

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante, Kaabil, and Musafir, was laid to rest in Mumbai on Saturday. Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakesh Roshan, Rajpal Yadav, and several other Bollywood celebrities attended his last rites.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was laid to rest in Mumbai on Saturday evening in the presence of several Hindi film celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakesh Roshan and others. The director, known for films such as Kaante, Kaabil, Zinda, and Musafir, passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a fatal head injury at his Mumbai residence. His mortal remains were brought to his house in Versova from hospital in an ambulance. They were then carried to the crematorium in the same ambulance which was decked with white flowers.

His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Versova, near Yari Road Junction. The last rites were concluded at around 8.30 pm at the Versova crematorium ground. The funeral pyre was lit by Gupta's son Shivansh and daughter Dalai. Among those who attended were Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri, Naved Jaffrey, Rahul Dev, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav, Fardeen Khan, and others.

Gupta was also quite active on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently expressed his views on various issues concerning the film industry. His last directorial venture was the sports drama The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which premiered on JioCinema in 2024.

In a statement on Saturday, Mumbai Police said Gupta died around midnight after losing his balance and falling inside his house, sustaining a head injury that resulted in excessive bleeding. "His wife, two children, and a domestic helper reside with him in the said bungalow. However, as everyone was asleep during the night, the incident came to light this morning. The family has no suspicion or complaint. A post-mortem examination was conducted. An inquiry into the accidental death is underway by the Versova Police Station," the police stated.

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