Sanjay Gupta demise: Sanjay Dutt gets emotional remembering his close friend, promises to fulfil his dream: 'I will make Kaante 2'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's demise has left the film industry shocked, and one of the most affected actors is his close friend Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know his reaction to his demise.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's untimely, sudden demise has left his close friend Sanjay Dutt heartbroken. Gupta, in his career, has collaborated most with Dutt. On Gupta's sudden demise, his best friend penned an emotional, heartfelt note on his X (formerly Twitter). With his note, Sanjay Dutt makes a promise to fulfil Gupta's unfulfilled dream. Gupta, who directed the iconic gangster drama Kaante (2002), wanted to make its sequel. Dutt revealed that Gupta discussed Kaante 2 with him, and he was keen to make it. However, with Gupta's demise, Dutt is shattered, but has not gathered the courage to make Sanjay's last wish come true.

What did Sanjay Dutt promise to Sanjay Gupta

The pictures shared by the actor include a throwback picture from what appears to be a celebration, with Sanjay Dutt feeding cake to Sanjay Gupta. Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen standing beside them. Sharing a series of pictures with the late filmmaker, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations, and all the times we spent together." He added, "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you, my brother. I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul."

Here's the post

Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul October 31, 2026

How did Sanjay Gupta pass away?

According to the Film Information reported, Gupta fell in his bathroom last night, and nobody realised it until early this morning (October 31). It's reported that he died after he suffered a fatal injury from the fall. However, the official cause of death has yet to be reported. Sanjay's sudden demise is a huge shock to the film industry. This isn't the first time Sanjay has encountered a life-threatening accident. Several years ago, Sanjay Gupta got a second chance at life when he survived a terrible accident while returning to Bombay from Pune. He was driving the car himself.