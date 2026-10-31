Sanjay Gupta death: Kajol, Raveena Tandon mourn filmmaker's demise, Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy arrive at his residence for funeral

Friends and colleagues of Sanjay Gupta have arrived at his residence ahead of the filmmaker's funeral. Read on to know how film industry reacted to the Kaante director demise.

Sanjay Gupta's death has left the film industry shocked. At 57, Sanjay passed away after suffering a fall at his residence. The untimely, sudden demise jolted his friends, and they soon rushed to his residence in Mumbai. Actors, who were directed by the late filmmaker were among the first ones who arrived at his home to support his grieving family. Other actors who couldn't make it to his home have shared their condolences through social media.

Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Kunal Kohli remember Sanjay Gupta

Actor Kajol shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing sorrow over the filmmaker's untimely death and extending support to his bereaved family. "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family to get through this loss. Rest in peace," she posted.

Also read: Sanjay Gupta demise: Sanjay Dutt gets emotional remembering his close friend, promises to fulfil his dream: 'I will make Kaante 2'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also expressed shock over the news, recalling his interactions with Gupta and sharing memories of their association at an awards show. "Don't know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him a little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury a couple of years ago - we were equally quick to have an argument and a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family," he wrote.

Fardeen Khan, Ronit and Rohit Roy arrive at Gupta residence

Soon after the news of Gupta's demise, his friends rushed to his residence to stand in solidarity of the family. Among those spotted arriving at the filmmaker's residence were actors Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Grover, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, director Milap Zaveri, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, among others.

Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri appeared visibly emotional, with tears in their eyes as they mourned the filmmaker’s demise.