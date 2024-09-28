Sanjay Gandhi, Bhindranwale's conversation to Sikhs firing: CBFC wants these cuts from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Emergency but with 13 changes. Read on to know what they want to cut, alter, or modify from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming controversial film.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally been cleared by The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a U/A certificate, but with 13 changes. Many of these pertain to scenes found objectionable by Sikh groups for allegedly misrepresenting their community and faith.

There is a list of cuts, insertions, and modifications sought by the Board to release Emergency in cinemas across the country. From the removal of a scene where Sikhs are shown firing on a non-Sikh group in front of a bus to a dialogue attributed to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the key figure in the growing separatist Khalistan movement at the time. Here is the list.

1) In light of the demands made by Sikh groups, the revising committee of the CBFC, which re-examined the entire film has asked for a disclaimer to be added at the start of the film, stating that the movie is “inspired by true events” and is a “dramatic transformation”. A source quoted by Indian Express, who wished to remain unidentified, said, "We want it to be clear to the audience that this is a dramatised version of events so that everything presented in there is not taken for the absolute truth."

2) In the first 10 minutes of the film, there is a scene where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is heard alluding to the fact that China had cut off Assam from India. The Board has questioned filmmakers to show the factual source of this information. “There are historians on the revising committee of CBFC and they don’t recall this ever happening,” the source said to the portal.

3) At 1 hr 52 min, Bhindranwale is heard saying to Sanjay Gandhi, "Thuwadi Party nu vote chaide ne, te sanu chahida Khalistan (your party wants votes, we want Khalistan)”. The CBFC wants this dialogue to be dropped as it suggests Bhindranwale was striking a deal with Sanjay Gandhi. The filmmakers have been asked to provide a factual source to support this claim.

4) The board suggested the removal of the words “Sant (or Saint)” and Bhindranwale’s name at least from three scenes where Bhindranwale’s character is not in the frame but is being discussed in a conversation between other historical figures. The Board wants it removed from a scene that shows a conversation between Sanjay Gandhi and the then President Giani Zail Singh, and another between Indira Gandhi and the Army chief.

5) The Board has also asked the filmmakers to tone down the violence inflicted by Sikhs on non-Sikhs in one scene at 2 hours and 11 minutes into the film. They also requested the deletion of another scene where Sikhs are seen shooting non-Sikhs in front of a bus. These were among the scenes found objectionable by the Sikh groups that made representations against the film.

6) Around 2 hours, Indira Gandhi and the then Army chief are shown discussing Operation Bluestar. The dialogue includes a line stating that the operation was meant to start on ‘Arjun Divas’, with the reference to Guru Arjun Dev's martyrdom anniversary, the day marking the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru, who built the Harmandir Sahib. The CBFC has asked the filmmakers to remove the reference to ‘Arjun Divas’, stating that “such a term does not exist in Sikh religious traditions”.

7. The Board asked filmmakers to insert static messages for real footage being used in the film, wherever applicable.

8. The filmmakers have also been ordered to submit documentary proof/evidence for all the stats, statements and references mentioned in the movie.

On Thursday, the lawyer representing Zee Entertainment requested time to take instructions on whether to accept the proposed cuts and changes. As per the reports, the filmmakers now have three options: to accept and implement all the changes suggested by the CBFC, to make some changes while contesting others, or to challenge the CBFC’s decision in court. The next hearing of the matter is scheduled on September 30.

Read: 'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh