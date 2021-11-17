Headlines

Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan battles armies, fights traitor tag in explosive Tiger 3 teaser, fans say '1000 cr loading'

Bollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala opens up on wedding plans, calls dating 'disaster'

Trishala Dutt frequently holds AMA sessions with her Instagram followers. She was asked about her wedding preparations by one of her fans.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 06:40 AM IST

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, enjoys communicating with her admirers on social media. She recently had an Instagram Ask Me Anything session with her friends and followers, where she addressed questions about her personal life. She revealed everything about her life, from her superstar father's legacy to her hobbies. Her response to a fan's question regarding her wedding preparations, though, attracted fan's attention. "Dating in this age is a disaster," Trishala added, adding that she is looking for a "proper gentleman" to marry.

 

Trishala Dutt frequently holds AMA sessions with her Instagram followers. She was asked about her wedding preparations by one of her fans. Replying to the same, Trishala said, "Ohhhhh. It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

 

"Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life (sic)."

Trishala Dutt had previously used her Instagram stories to answer queries about infidelity. When one of her fans inquired about her longest relationship and why it ended, Trishala replied that her longest relationship lasted seven years and ended due to disputes between her and her ex-boyfriend. She also admitted to having been duped. She attempted to educate others about adultery through a series of Instagram stories.

