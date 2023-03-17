Sanjay Dutt visits Hazrat Zain-ud-din Reshi shrine after completing Leo Kashmir's schedule, says 'dua mangi hai...'

Sanjay Dutt at Kashmir

Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting the shrine of Hazrat Zain-u-din Reshi in South Kashmir after wrapping the Kashmir schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming actioner Leo. After completing the shoot, the actor posed with the crew of Leo and then left to pay respect at the holy shrine.

The photo of Sanjay Dutt posing with the crew members of Lokesh Kanagraj's directorial in the picturesque valley of Kashmir has already gone viral. In the photo, Bollywood's baba looked charming brown kurta with black eyewear.

#SanjayDutt completes his #LEO Kashmir shoot, He will join the Shoot again in Chennai Schedule. pic.twitter.com/qyUkN8H61N — Lokesh Fans Trends (@Lokesh_Trends) March 17, 2023

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, the actor spoke to the media and shared that he prayed for peace in Kashmir and the country. He also expressed his wish that more shoots should happen in Kashmir. He said, "Baba ka bulawa tha, isi liye hum yaha aaye hai. Dua mangi hai, India ke liye, Kashmir ke liye, ki sab sahi ho, bahut zyada (film) shooting ho. Aur tourist zyada aaye. (It was the calling of baba, so we have come here. I have prayed for peace in India and Kashmir, more film shoots should happen in the state, and more tourists should visit the place)."

After impressing the masses with his performance as antagonist Adheera in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, Dutt will be seen as the main baddie in Vijay's upcoming film. Thalapathy 67, the upcoming film of Vijay, finally has an official title. Leo, the film’s title, was revealed through an interesting song promo in February. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks the reunion of the actor-director combination two years after their superhit Master. Leo has begun filming and boasts of a strong cast.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt in his Tamil debut and reunites Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for the first time in over a decade. Over the last two days, the film’s production house Seven Screen Studio has made several other casting announcements, including Priya Anand, Arjun, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film will be released in theatres on October 19.