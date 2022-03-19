Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Torbaaz' director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son dies after falling off building

Mannan Malik, the son of actor-director Girish Malik, died on Friday evening after falling from the fifth storey of their Mumbai house in Andheri. The incident has been confirmed by filmmaker Puneet Singh and Girish's 'Torbaaz' partner. Rahul Mittra, the producer of Torbaaz, expressed his condolences and stated he was "non-plussed" when he learned about the tragedy. Sanjay Dutt, the actor, was also 'deeply saddened' he said.

Mannan was said to have come home after participating in the Holi festival. The 17-year-old was rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after his fall. He did not, however, make it. Around 5 p.m., the incident occurred.

'Torbaaz' producer Rahul Mittra told the Times of India that he was surprised to learn of the tragic incident and had just informed Sanju, who was also deeply affected. They are completely taken aback. During the filming of 'Torbaaz', he had met Mannan and Girish a few times and found him to be a really talented and promising young man.

He wished his family the best and prayed that God would give Girish and the rest of the family the strength to cope with this unreversible loss. He expressed his sincere sympathies.

According to the report, Girish's Torbaaz partner, Puneet Singh, verified the news earlier, adding, Mr Malik's kid has passed away, but he cannot say anything about what exactly happened at the present.

In 2013, Girish made his directorial debut with Jal. ‘Torbaaz’ (2020), and ‘Mann Vs Khan’ are among his credit.