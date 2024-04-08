Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who worked with his father at shop, became CEO of Rs 29787 crore company, resigned due to...

Meet Indian genius, who got Rs 9200000 Google offer in college, left tech giant to join…

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

Riya Mavi, a rising digital creator, influences through her creative artistry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked with his father at shop, became CEO of Rs 29787 crore company, resigned due to...

Meet Indian genius, who got Rs 9200000 Google offer in college, left tech giant to join…

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

8 common foods that cause allergies

8 strange things that happen during solar eclipse

Fruits and vegetables that contain more protein than egg

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

Kriti Sanon says Crew's box office success shows films 'don't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre'

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

Read on to know how Sanjay Dutt reacted to the rumours of him contesting the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Sanjay Dutt/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 19 to June 1 with the results being announced on June 4. Recently, there had been rumours that Sanjay Dutt is going to join a political party and will contest the upcoming elections. However, on Monday, April 8, the actor quashed all such rumours and issued a clarification that he is not entering politics.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it.  Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

Reacting to his announcement, several of his fans agreed that he has made a good decision. One of them wrote, "You are a great actor and you shouldn't join politics or any political party. You are in our heart as a great actor. Love to you", while another wrote, "Sanju baba enjoy your life. Please check with Sunny (Deol) paaji, his parliament attendence is poor hence he is not given BJP ticket. Baba, You are not good enough to get into politics."

Sanjay Dutt's family has a long political history. His mother and actress Nargis was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980 and remained a Member of Parliament before her death due to cancer in 1981. In 1984, Dutt's father and actor Sunil Dutt joined Congress party and was elected to the Lok Sabha for five terms. He also served as a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government from 2004 untill his death in 2005. Sunil Dutt's sister Priya Dutt continued the family legacy and has been elected to Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament twice from 2005 to 2014.

The Rocky actor himself was a Samajwadi Party candidate in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. Later, he served as the Samajwadi Party general secretary but eventually resigned and parted ways with the party after an year.

READ | Meet actress, who dated superstar, quit films to marry Indian cricket captain with two kids, left heartbroken when...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will this rare celestial event be visible in India?

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

IPL 2024: MI register first win, Shepherd, Coetzee shine for home side

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement