Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 19 to June 1 with the results being announced on June 4. Recently, there had been rumours that Sanjay Dutt is going to join a political party and will contest the upcoming elections. However, on Monday, April 8, the actor quashed all such rumours and issued a clarification that he is not entering politics.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

Reacting to his announcement, several of his fans agreed that he has made a good decision. One of them wrote, "You are a great actor and you shouldn't join politics or any political party. You are in our heart as a great actor. Love to you", while another wrote, "Sanju baba enjoy your life. Please check with Sunny (Deol) paaji, his parliament attendence is poor hence he is not given BJP ticket. Baba, You are not good enough to get into politics."

I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024

Sanjay Dutt's family has a long political history. His mother and actress Nargis was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980 and remained a Member of Parliament before her death due to cancer in 1981. In 1984, Dutt's father and actor Sunil Dutt joined Congress party and was elected to the Lok Sabha for five terms. He also served as a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government from 2004 untill his death in 2005. Sunil Dutt's sister Priya Dutt continued the family legacy and has been elected to Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament twice from 2005 to 2014.

The Rocky actor himself was a Samajwadi Party candidate in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. Later, he served as the Samajwadi Party general secretary but eventually resigned and parted ways with the party after an year.

