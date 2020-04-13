Sanjay Dutt sponsors meals for 1,000 families, teams up with Sawarkar Shelters amid coronavirus pandemic

Apart from social service, the actor is also focussed on fitness, among other things.

Bollywood celebrities are all coming together and helping families who are suffering the most during the coronavirus pandemic and now actor Sanjay Dutt has vowed to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time.

"This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can," Sanjay said.

Apart from social service, the actor is also focussed on fitness, among other things. "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," he had tweeted.

While on his social service effort, Sanjay is also collaborating with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra. "Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon," Sanjay said.

Chairman of Sawarkar Shelters Rupesh Sawarkar speaking about the same, said, "It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another."