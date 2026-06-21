FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever

Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

Allu Arjun dedicates heartfelt note to Allu Aravind on Father's Day, calls him his 'living God', netizens lauds Pushpa star

Allu Arjun dedicates heartfelt note to Allu Aravind on Father's Day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'

Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay Dutt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'
Pic source: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt message along with a throwback photograph on social media. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday morning, Dutt posted a throwback picture with his father, expressing how deeply he continues to miss him. Along with the image, the actor wrote, "Dad, I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. You are and will always be my strength."

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most respected personalities, Sunil Dutt left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Sadhna. Beyond his contributions to cinema, he also played an important role in public service and politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency for five terms. Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay Dutt. The film continues to remain a favourite among audiences years after its release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, the political drama that explores subjects such as the alleged RSS links to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani. Aakhri Sawal released in cinemas on May 15.

READ | Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt over Jigra, Cannes 2026 on India's Got Latent Season 2

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever
Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day
Gurugram road rage: 2 college students arrested for chasing man's vehicle, assaulting him
Gurugram: 2 youths arrested for chasing man's vehicle, assaulting him
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 so far?
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 so far?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement