Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'

Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt message along with a throwback photograph on social media. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday morning, Dutt posted a throwback picture with his father, expressing how deeply he continues to miss him. Along with the image, the actor wrote, "Dad, I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. You are and will always be my strength."

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most respected personalities, Sunil Dutt left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Sadhna. Beyond his contributions to cinema, he also played an important role in public service and politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency for five terms. Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay Dutt. The film continues to remain a favourite among audiences years after its release.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, the political drama that explores subjects such as the alleged RSS links to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani. Aakhri Sawal released in cinemas on May 15.

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