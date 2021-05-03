'Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma': Sanjay Dutt shares his childhood photo on Nargis Dutt's death anniversary

It's been more than 40 years since Nargis Dutt passed away. The legendary actor breathed her last just a few days before her son and actor Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut in Rocky. On her 41st death anniversary, Sanjay took to his Instagram page and shared a black and white childhood photo with Nargis. In the photo, the late actor is holding her toddler son in her arms while he is smiling happily.

While sharing the photo, an emotional Sanjay wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

Earlier during an interaction with India Today, when Sanjay was asked about an important lesson Nargis taught him and stayed with him, the actor stated, "The most important thing is to be a good human being. Everything else comes after that. I learned from both my father and mother. I'm passing on to my kids. I hope my wife doesn't pamper my children the way my mother did me. My wife tells me if the kids don't hate the parents when they are growing up, there is something wrong in their parenting. I am tough to my children when I want to be tough."

Meanwhile, Nargis Dutt was born on June 1, and was one of the most loved actors in the golden era of Bollywood. She married Sunil Dutt in 1958 and Sanjay was born the very next year. The couple has three children - Sanjay, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

On her achievement in Indian Cinema, National Awards even created Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in her name.