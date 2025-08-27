Sanjay Dutt's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: From Rs 3.71 crore Maybach to Rolls Royce, Dubai mansion, Mumbai properties, a look at Baba's luxury life

The bad boy of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, welcomed a luxury car worth Rs 3.71 crore. Read on to know more about Sanjay's net worth and property worth millions.

Sanjay Dutt is fond of cars and has an unmatched car collection. Now, another car worth crores has been added to this collection. Sanjay Dutt has bought a new black SUV, the price of which is said to be Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom). The first video of this new car of Sanjay Dutt has also surfaced, which is in the news. Sanjay Dutt has recently bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, which is black in colour. After buying the car, Sanjay Dutt worshipped it. While the actor posed with his new car outside his house, later his driver was seen driving it.

Sanjay Dutt has a car collection worth crores

Sanjay Dutt had expressed his wish in an interview a few months ago that he would buy some cars from Mercedes-Benz and upgrade his garage collection... and now the actor has bought the new Mercedes Maybach GLS600. He already has many luxury cars. These include names like Rolls Royce Ghost, Range Rover Autobiography, Ferrari, and Audi R8. Apart from this, Sanju Baba has expensive bikes like Ducati Multistrada and Harley Davidson.

Sanjay Dutt's lucky number plate, film fees

Sanjay Dutt has a favourite number plate - 4545, which he considers his lucky charm. However, he later changed this number to 2999. Talking about Sanjay Dutt's career and luxury life, he has been working since the year 1981. In his career spanning more than four decades so far, he has done more than 160 films and earned a lot of money. He charges up to Rs 8-15 crore for a film. According to reports, while Sanjay Dutt charged Rs 8 crore for his Tamil debut film 'Leo', he charged Rs 15 crore for 'Double Ismart'

Sanjay Dutt with his beer brand

Sanjay Dutt's net worth, a Rs 40 crore house in Mumbai and a mansion in Dubai

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt's current net worth is said to be around Rs 295 crore. He has a luxury house worth Rs 40 crore in the Pali Hill area of ​​​​Mumbai, while he has a luxurious mansion in Dubai. Wife Manyata Dutt and children live there. While Manyata does her business there, the children are studying there. Manyata and the children shifted to Dubai before the year 2020.

Sanjay Dutt also has an apartment worth Rs 40 crore in Imperial Heights

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt and his two sisters also have flats in a building named 'Imperial Heights' in Mumbai. This building was built on the same land where Sanju Baba's parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis' bungalow 'Ajanta' was once built. Later, this bungalow was demolished and a building named 'Imperial Heights' was built. According to our associate ETimes, the price of this bungalow of Sanjay Dutt is Rs 40 crore.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is THIS much richer than husband Raghav Chadha, difference will shock you!