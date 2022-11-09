Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares unseen photo of actor with late mother Richa Sharma

Sanjay Dutt-Richa Sharma-Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt remembered her mommy Richa Sharma by sharing an unseen photo of her with KGF Chapter 2 star. Jr Dutt made actor's fans nostalgic by sharing the memory on her Instagram stories. In the photo, shared by Trishala, Sanjay and Richa were posing together and giving a straight look to the camera.

Trishala added the picture to one of the requests from her follower that goes by, "One photo you love, but it’s not you." While sharing this unseen photo as her reply, Trishala wrote, "My mommy (RIP) white heart emoji & daddy @sanjaydutt.”

For the unversed, In 1987, Sanjay got married to Richa Sharma in the US, and Trishala is their daughter. Within the next two years of their marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and she died in New York in December 1996. Later in 2008, Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt and was blessed with twins, a son Shahraan and a daughter Iqra.

Speaking about Trishala, the young bud is a psychotherapist by profession. Jr Dutt often raises awareness about mental health through her Instagram handle. She even hosted AMA (Ask Me Anything) several times on a specific topic of mental health and illness.

Earlier in August, Trishala Dutt shared a candid photo of her late mother, actress Richa Sharma. Trishala posted a snapshot of Richa on the occasion of her 57th birthday anniversary on Instagram Stories.

Richa Sharma smiled as she ran her fingers through her hair in the monochrome photograph. She was dressed in a blazer over a tank top, with large earrings and a neckpiece. "Happy birthday mama #riparadise," Trishala Dutt captioned the photo. She added two stickers, one that said "miss you" and the other with a teddy bear holding a birthday cake with a lit candle. On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in romantic comedy Ghudchadi.