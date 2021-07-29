Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt wishes father on birthday in a grand way, welcomes him in the US with plane banner

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62 birthday today (July 29) and wishes poured in for the actor from his fans and friends in the film fraternity. Sanjay’s elder daughter, Trishala Dutt also took to Instagram to wish her father on his birthday.

For his birthday, Sanjay is visiting his daughter in the United States and Trishala welcomed her dad in a unique and sweet gesture. Trishala shared videos o her Instagram story where a plan was flying with a banner that read, “Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt welcome to USA”. The video also showed a visibly happy Sanjay watching the banner in the sky.

Trishala captioned the video as, “Happy birthday papa dukes @duttsanjay welcome to the US I cant wait to see you.”

Trishala further shared a photo of Sanjay who is busy on his phone. “My (heart emoji),” she captioned the photo.

Trishala then shared an adorable photo with her dad. In the photo, Trishala can be seen squeezing Sanjay in a hug while giving him a peck on the cheek while the actor makes a funny expression with his face.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt also penned a heartfelt note for her husband. While sharing a photo with Sanjay, she wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you,” she captioned her post.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also took to her Instagram to wish her brother. Priya shared a video montage of several throwback photos featuring their mother Nargis, baby Sanjay and sister Namrata Dutt.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked your self up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould :) and I am proud to be a little part of that mould . Happy Birthday my brother,wishing you good health & happiness always.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. He also has ‘Prithviraj’ in his kitty.