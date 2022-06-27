Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt's weight loss transformation photos will leave you stunned

Trishala Dutt/Instagram

Weight loss transformations are often talked about in Bollywood. We will today look at Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt's most recent images of her dramatic weight loss transformation, which has admirers in awe.

Check out the photos here:





Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, enjoys communicating with her admirers on social media. She recently had an Instagram Ask Me Anything session with her friends and followers, where she addressed questions about her personal life. She revealed everything about her life, from her superstar father's legacy to her hobbies. Her response to a fan's question regarding her wedding preparations, though, attracted fan's attention. "Dating in this age is a disaster," Trishala added, adding that she is looking for a "proper gentleman" to marry.

Trishala Dutt frequently holds AMA sessions with her Instagram followers. She was asked about her wedding preparations by one of her fans. Replying to the same, Trishala said, "Ohhhhh. It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

Trishala Dutt had previously used her Instagram stories to answer queries about infidelity. When one of her fans inquired about her longest relationship and why it ended, Trishala replied that her longest relationship lasted seven years and ended due to disputes between her and her ex-boyfriend. She also admitted to having been duped.

For the unversed, The daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, Trishala resides in the US with her paternal grandparents. After her mother passed away from a brain tumour, she was raised by her mother's parents.