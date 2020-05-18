Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares rare photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan back in 90s

Headlines

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Who attended, who skipped!

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to report claiming Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifted world's 5th-largest diamond: 'Hate to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares rare photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan back in 90s

Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 08:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt often shares her throwback photos on her Instagram page. It includes her precious moments with parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, grandfather Sunil Dutt among others. But over the weekend, Trishala shared an unseen photo posing with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, during her childhood days back in the 90s, the star kid had met the superstar during one of the set visits.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is sporting a handsome look wearing a T-Shirt while Trishala is donning an Indian attire. She captioned the photo stating, "@tani09 thank you for this picture. I don't remember when it was taken!... probably early 90's."

Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Meanwhile, Trishala stays in New York City with her grandparents and is a Psychotherapist by profession. She rarely visits India but has vacationed with Sanjay, his wife Maanayata and their twins.

Earlier during an interview with HT Cafe, Trishala opened up on not following her family by entering the family industry. She had said, "I never wanted to be like the other “star children”, and piggyback on the family name. If I did, how would I be different from anyone else? I respect actors who worked hard and made it on their own, without the help from anyone else, except their own will and determination. I’m currently doing that, and it feels great to build something on your own. Anyone who has worked hard for what they have today should know the feeling I’m talking about. There are so many challenges out there. I’ve faced many, and I’ve faced rejection as well. Rejection is what made me work harder, it did not weaken me. Whenever I see a hurdle coming my way, I just shrug it off and welcome the challenge with open arms."

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE