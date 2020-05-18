Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares rare photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan back in 90s

Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen photo posing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt often shares her throwback photos on her Instagram page. It includes her precious moments with parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, grandfather Sunil Dutt among others. But over the weekend, Trishala shared an unseen photo posing with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, during her childhood days back in the 90s, the star kid had met the superstar during one of the set visits.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is sporting a handsome look wearing a T-Shirt while Trishala is donning an Indian attire. She captioned the photo stating, "@tani09 thank you for this picture. I don't remember when it was taken!... probably early 90's."

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Trishala stays in New York City with her grandparents and is a Psychotherapist by profession. She rarely visits India but has vacationed with Sanjay, his wife Maanayata and their twins.

Earlier during an interview with HT Cafe, Trishala opened up on not following her family by entering the family industry. She had said, "I never wanted to be like the other “star children”, and piggyback on the family name. If I did, how would I be different from anyone else? I respect actors who worked hard and made it on their own, without the help from anyone else, except their own will and determination. I’m currently doing that, and it feels great to build something on your own. Anyone who has worked hard for what they have today should know the feeling I’m talking about. There are so many challenges out there. I’ve faced many, and I’ve faced rejection as well. Rejection is what made me work harder, it did not weaken me. Whenever I see a hurdle coming my way, I just shrug it off and welcome the challenge with open arms."