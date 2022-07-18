Sanjay Dutt's daughter opens up on having eating disorder, talks about her weight loss journey

File Photo

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, posted a happy photo of herself showing off her stretch marks on her Instagram account. She recently underwent a physical transformation and shed a significant amount of weight. She recently discussed how she overcome obstacles on her fitness journey in her Instagram post.

She wrote, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars. It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfill certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of “fullness”, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me. - I’m glad I healed from that. They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly.”

Sanjay's first wife, Richa Sharma, gave birth to Trishala. Richa passed away from a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the US, where she currently resides. She is close with Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008. The actor was wed to Rhea Pillai before Maanayata, but they later divorced.