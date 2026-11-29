Sanjay Dutt dropped a photo while posing with his family. Netizens noticed the uncanny similarity between Iqra Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt is considered one of Bollywood's ideal family men. He isn't very active on social media, and when he posts, it's usually about his family. Sanjay's wife, Maanayata Dutt, posted a family photo in which she was posing with the Munna Bhai actor, along with their kids, Iqra Dutt and Shahraan.

Iqra Dutt reminds fans of Nargis?

Although the post is from July 2026, the viral pic resurfaced as netizens found an uncanny resemblance between Iqra and her grandmother, Nargis Dutt.

Netizens react to Iqra Dutt and Nargis' similarity

Several internet users dropped their reactions, with some agreeing and a few others rejecting the thoughts. A netizen wrote, "She looks like her mom, Manayata Dutt." Another netizen wrote, "Actually, dadi-poti same looks. What a beautiful coincidence." One of the netizens wrote, "Carbon copy mother." An internet user wrote, "Dadi ki yaad toh dilai Iqra ne. Pata nahi parde pe aayegi ya nahi."

About Iqra Dutt

Iqra Dutt is the younger daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata Dutt. Iqra is the granddaughter of Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. She was born on October 21, 2010, along with her twin brother, Shahraan Dutt. As of November 2026, she is 16 years old. Iqra has an elder half-sister, Trishala Dutt, from Sanjay's first marriage to Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt's iconic film will return to cinemas

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt had a busy 2026; apart from all-time blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, superhit Raja Shivaji, Dutt suffered duds, including KD: The Devil, The Raja Saab, Aakhri Sawaal, and 7 Dogs.

Dutt's iconic film, Munna Bhai MBBS, will be re-released in cinemas. The directorial debut of Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS also stars Gracy Singh and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Munna Bhai MBBS will return to theatres on December 4, 2026.