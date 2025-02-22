This Bollywood movie was based on the Hollywood movie, which was based on the iconic cartoon character, but the Hindi movie was so bad that it became a box office disaster.

Sanjay Dutt, a superstar who's been in Bollywood since 1981, has been part of several successful, path-breaking films. However, every actor has a fair share of duds as well, and today we will discuss his biggest flop. This film is an embarrassment in Sanjay Dutt's filmography, as the movie is unbearable to watch with its tacky photography, lame dialogues, and worst adaptation of an iconic character.

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop is...

Chatur Singh Two Star, Ajay Chandok-directed is an action comedy with Sanjay playing the titular character, a bumbling cop who wishes to be a top detective in the country. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel and Suresh Menon in key roles.

Chatur Singh Two Star is a copy of...

Chatur Singh Two Star is a bad rip-off of the Hollywood film, The Pink Panther (2006), which itself was a reboot of The Pink Panther franchise. Pink Panther is also a famous cartoon character, and even the animated series of the character is quite popular.

Chatur Singh Two Star was delayed for years

The film was announced in 2007 with Sanjay Dutt as the lead character. The movie went on the floors in 2008, and it was completed in 2009. However, the film wasn't getting released in cinemas and was getting delayed. However, in 2011, the theatrical trailer of the film was attached to Singham, and the movie was finally released in cinemas on August 19, 2011.

Box office collection of Chatur Singh Two Star

As Box Office India reported, the budget of this film was Rs 23 crore, but sadly the net gross of this film was only Rs 2.33 crores. The worldwide gross of the film was Rs 3.17 crores only. Sanjay Dutt, on the work front, will soon be seen in KD - The Devil, Baap, and Welcome To The Jungle.