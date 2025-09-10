Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
A lady from South Bombay named her property worth Rs 159 crore before dying to Sanjay Dutt. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor revealed that one condition he would return the property to the family.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 01:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjay Dutt recently made an appearance on "The Great Indian Kapil Show", with Suniel Shetty. During the episode, Sanjay revealed how a sudden call from the police station left him bewildered. "I got a call from the police station saying that they want to meet me." The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actor was left wondering what fresh trouble he had gotten into.

However, they told him that it was good news for him. When they came to meet, they informed Sanjay that a lady had passed away and had left all her property in his name. She had a building in South Bombay with a total property worth approximately 159 crores. Sanjay told the police that he did not know the lady and hence, did not have any right to the property. He returned the property to the lady's family with the condition that it should be used properly.

During the conversation, Sanjay also shared how his passion for acting helped him survive during his time in prison. He said that he had formed a theatre group inside the jail, casting fellow inmates, including those convicted of murder, as his actors. "I was the director," he said, with a pinch of dark humour.

When Archana Puran Singh asked Sanjay about the furniture he crafted while doing carpentry in prison, the ''Munna Bhai MBBS' actor shared that he was paid for his work, whether it was making chairs or paper bags. "I earned wages there. Then I even started a radio station inside the jail. It was called Radio YCP. We had topics to talk about, and we also did comedy. I hosted the programme, while three or four inmates helped write the script," he added.

For the unversed, Sanjay was convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in 2007 for illegal possession of arms linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. The Bhootnii actor served his sentence in Pune's Yerwada Central Jail between 2013 and 2016.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
