Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'

Sanjay Dutt recalled his time in jail in the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA) for possessing illegal weapons supplied by those involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts. Later, he was not convicted for terrorism, but was found guilty under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons. Dutt spent a total of around 5 years in jail combining both his terms - first from 1994 to 1995 and then from 2013 to 2015.

The 66-year-old actor shared details about his time in jail when he appeared in the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Dutt said, "I earned wages in the jail. Whether I made chairs or paper bags, I got paid. Then I even started a radio station, called Radio YCP. It used to play only inside the jail. I got paid for that as well. I did the radio program. Three or four other prisoners would write the script for the program. I even started a theatre group, and I was the director and murder convicts were my actors."

Sharing a frightening incident, the Agneepath actor added, "I remember I had a full beard and the superintendent told me to get a shave. He sent a guy. His name was Mishra ji. As he pulled out his razor, I asked him how long has he been in the jail. He told me he was in the jail for 15 years. By this time, his razor had reached my neck. I asked him for what crime is he inside the jail, and he answered ‘double murder.’ I immediately held his hand and stopped him. So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand, that’s just an ordinary day in jail."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt's most recent release Baaghi 4 hit theatres this Friday on September 5. The fourth installment in the action franchise also starred Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harleen Sandhu in her Bollywood debut. Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic

