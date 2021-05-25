Sanjay Dutt remembers 'parent, idol, friend, mentor' Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

It's been 16 years since legendary actor-filmmaker Sunil Dutt passed away. He is survived by his three children actor Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and politician Priya Dutt. Now, both Sanjay and Priya took to their Instagram pages and remembered their father on his death anniversary. Sanjay shared a black and white photo with Sunil Dutt clicked during the initial days of his acting career.

He wrote a beautiful message stating, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you, Dad, miss you."

While Priya posted a beautiful vintage photo of her legendary father and captioned it as "That smile lights up my day... #sunildutt #love #dad @duttsanjay @namrata62 @siddharthroncon @sii.ko @saachikumaramrohi @sumairroncon @owenroncon."

Earlier during an interaction with India Today, Sanjay revealed what lessons he learnt from his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. He had said, "The most important thing is to be a good human being. Everything else comes after that. I learned from both my father and mother. I'm passing it on to my kids. I hope my wife doesn't pamper my children the way my mother did me. My wife tells me if the kids don't hate the parents when they are growing up, there is something wrong with their parenting. I am tough to my children when I want to be tough."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has several films in his kitty including 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Shamshera' and 'Prithviraj'. The films are likely to hit the screens this year.