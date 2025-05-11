Renowned for her grace, versatility, and powerful presence on screen, Nargis is celebrated as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She passed away just three days before the release of her son Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sanjay Dutt took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, remembering his late mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Sharing a heartfelt childhood photo on social media, the actor expressed how deeply he misses her every day. The Agneepath actor paid tribute to his late mom, writing, "I miss you everyday and love you maa, happy Mother’s Day."

In the first throwback photo, a young Sanjay is seen sitting while his mother, Nargis Dutt, stands lovingly beside him, holding a plate of food - likely from a warm family gathering. The second black-and-white image captures a touching moment from his teenage years, with Sanjay affectionately holding his mother as they smile for a candid, heartwarming photograph.

For the unversed, Sanjay's mother Nargis Dutt, died on May 3, 1981. Nargis passed away after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, just three days before her son was set to make his big Bollywood debut in a lead role in Rocky directed by his father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. For the actor, this moment marked not only a significant milestone in his career but also a deeply personal loss.

Renowned for her grace, versatility, and powerful presence on screen, Nargis is celebrated as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Known for portraying strong, graceful, and independent women, she captivated audiences in a variety of genres, from light-hearted comedies to intense, thought-provoking dramas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in the horror comedy The Bhootnii, which hit theatres on May 1. Also starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, the film has been a complete washout at the box office and hasn't even earned Rs 5 crore in its first five days of release.

READ | India's most profitable film was based on India-Pakistan war, won four National Awards, made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs...