Sanjay Dutt remembers his late father Sunil Dutt on veteran's 17th death anniversary

File Photo

On his father’s 17th death anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt and said that he was always there to guide and protect him.

Sunil Dutt was also an Indian actor who had starred in some of the biggest deliveries of Indian cinema like Padosan (1967), Mera Saaya (1966), Hamraaz (1967) and in many more such hits. The late actor made his directorial debut with the film Yaadein in 1964 and was the only actor to feature in the film. Sunil Dutt rose to stardom with the film Mother India in 1957 along with co-star Nargis Dutt. It is said that the two fell in love on the sets of Mother India and married each other in 1958.

According to the reports of IANS, Sanjay posted a throwback picture posing with his father and wrote: "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!"

Sunil died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai, two weeks before his 76th birthday. He served as the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Government during the reign of PM Manmohan Singh.

Sanjay was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. He has a motley of films lined up for release. Earlier in an interview with the Times of India, Sanjay Dutt stated South film industry has not forgotten heroism, however, Bollywood has forgotten heroism. The actor mentioned we have forgotten ‘audience from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan’. He stated Corporatization is good however, it should not interfere with 'our taste of movies.' The actor will next be seen in Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ghudchadi.