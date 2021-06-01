Sanjay Dutt pays emotional tribute to mother Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary, Trishala Dutt reacts

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday (June 1) remembered his mother and legendary actress Nargis’ on her 92nd birth anniversary. Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his mother, who had passed away in 1981.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor shared a set of black and white photos from his childhood featuring his parents and siblings. In the first photo, Nargis is surrounded by her three children, Sanjay, Namrata and Priya who are all smiling for the camera.

The second photo shows Nargis holding Sanjay’s baby sister while standing next to Sunil Dutt. Sanjay also shared an adorable photo of his late parents who are beaming for the camera and have caps on their heads. The happy photo of Sunil Dutt and Nargis will surely make you nostalgic.

While sharing the photos, Sanjay wrote in the caption, “There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa.”

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt dropped hearts in the comments for her grandmother. Actor Dia Mirza and Sikhander Kher also dropped hearts in the comments while singer Sonu Nigam commented, “Happy Birthday to Mom.”

Sanjay Dutt often posts sweet throwback photos of his father and mother on social media. Last week, Sanjay had penned an emotional note for father saying that he missed him.

“A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you,” he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in innumerable films including 'Shamshera', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Prithviraj' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India’. In 'Shamshera', Dutt plays the main antagonist and Ranbir Kapoor stars in the titular role. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. In Prashant Neel directorial 'KGF: Chapter 2', Sanjay will once again be seen as the main villain in the film wherein Yash repriseising his role as Rocky.