Sanjay Dutt on why he treasures 'free time' he has obtained during coronavirus lockdown

Sanjay Dutt is an actor who is enriched with the experience of the various characters that he has played on-screen. He can wear the mask of any character given to him and the countless number of characters he has played just add on to his experience, helping him deliver remarkable performances all the time.

2020 is an extremely busy year for Sanjay as the actor will be seen in five big banner films namely, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, and Sadak 2. However, due to the lockdown caused because of the coronavirus pandemic, all shoots have come to a halt and the actor has finally gotten some much-needed free time.

In a recent interview with a daily, the actor shared, "Time is such a luxury, which I realize now, after 40 years of working and leading an eventful life. That's why it's precious to me. I keep my life simple by focusing on my family and work. I love the multiple chats I have with my children." Sanjay further added, "My kids keep me amused with their non-stop chatter and masti, even on video calls. I work out, practice my line for my forthcoming shoots, and study the characters I am expected to play. I try to keep my days full, busy, and positive."

Sanjay emphasizes the fact that time is a luxury and inspires and urges the audience to utilize the free time that they have gotten during the lockdown to spend time with their loved ones and at the same time focus on doing something productive.