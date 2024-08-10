Twitter
Bollywood

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

After playing Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, and Anthony Das in Leo, Sanjay Dutt revealed why he liked playing villains in South films.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the phase of being Khal Nayak in South films. After playing menacing Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay was seen playing a cool baddie in Thalapathy VIjay's Leo. Soon, Sanjay will play an antagonist in Ram Pothineni-starrer Double iSmart. 

The upcoming movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh, and recently the team was seen promoting the film at a grand song launch event in Mumbai. After the launch, Sanjay interacted with the media and shared his fascination with playing villains in the South. "I think it's a challenge for me to do a South Indian film, and playing a villain is a great space to explore. You get to do a lot—there's action, intensity, and depth. You get to beat people up, and you get beaten up too. It's exciting!" 

The Agneepath actor then humorously added, "Rape katt gaya hai lekin woh… (Of course, certain things like rape scenes are no longer allowed, which is a good thing. But overall, these roles offer an actor a lot to work with, especially after doing so many films)."

From past many years, Sanjay has been part of several action entertainers. When asked if he would like to do a romantic drama, he said, "Yes, I'd love to do a romantic film again if the right project comes along. But our generation has always catered to the mass audience. We're 'massy' heroes. I did Saajan back in the day, which was a great film with beautiful songs. So yeah, if a good romantic script comes my way, I'd be interested."

Sharing his experience of working with Ram and Puri in Double iSmart, Sanjay said, "We're all fans of Puri Jagannadh. Like Ram said, he kind of changed Telugu cinema by bringing in that swag and coolness. I'm thankful to him for making me a part of Double iSmart and casting me as Big Bull. Working with Ram was an absolute pleasure; he's like a younger brother to me. He's a fantastic performer and a hard worker." Double iSmart is the sequel to iSmart Shankar and will be released in the cinemas on August 15. 

Read: This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
