Sanjay Dutt meets Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf in Dubai- Reports

Actor Sanjay Dutt met former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai. As per the reports of ANI, the picture of Sanjay and Pervez has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, we can see Dutt pointing at something, and Pervez was sitting in a wheelchair. There are several reports stating that the two met accidentally.

Here's the picture

Pervaiz Musharraf and Sanjay dutt met accidentally today in dubai. pic.twitter.com/xuZv3dzfFo — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) March 16, 2022

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an impressive lineup of films. From 'KGF 2,' 'Prithviraj' to 'Shamshera.' Speaking of 'KGF 2,' the actor will play the role of antagonist Adheera in the sequel to 2018's blockbuster film. 'KGF Chapter 2' featuring actor Yash is certainly one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. The excitement around watching the action-packed drama 'KGF Chapter 2' is running high among the audience and it seems like the makers want to build more anticipation among fans before the film finally hits theatres.

In fact, the makers of 'KGF Chapter 2' are leaving no stone unturned in getting the fans excited before they release the film's trailer. Alongside a new poster featuring Yash, the makers announced the release date of the movie i.e. April 14, 2022, and that of its trailer i.e. March 27.

Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, "There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27."

Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, among others.

(Inputs taken from ANI)