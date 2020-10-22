Sanjay Dutt makes twins Shahraan, Iqra's birthday special by virtually joining celebrations, see pics

On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account to announce that he has emerged victorious in battling his recent health scare.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently announced via his social media handle that he has emerged victorious in battling a tough time he was going through due to his health, made twins Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday special by virtually joining them in their celebrations. Dutt's kids, who are currently in Dubai, were accompanied by mom Maanayata.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Maanayata chronicled the day with her kids and shared photos from the celebrations. In one of the pictures shared by her, actor Sanjay Dutt can be seen talking to his kids on a video call.

In another photo, Maanayata can be seen cutting two pretty-looking cakes with Shahraan and Iqra as multi-coloured balloons adorn the backdrop. Also visible were two number ten foil balloons in pink and blue, which of course meant that the twins were celebrating their 10th birthday.

Besides these, Maanayata also shared a couple of more photos from the celebrations. She captioned her Instagram post, "Sharing a birthday greeting for the twins, Maanayata wrote: "Happy birthday my babies... Celebrating the first double-digit birthday already...Time just flies! I wish you courage, strength, health, happiness, success, patience and peace and the serenity to make the right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both."

He was reportedly suffering from lung cancer.

His note read, "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in 'Shamshera' and 'KGF: Chapter 2'.