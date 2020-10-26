Sanjay Dutt looks forward to seeing Akshay Kumar on 'Prithviraj' sets; see their heartwarming exchange of words

Sanjay Dutt's recovery from cancer had made Akshay Kumar happy, especially because Sanju could be back on 'Prithviraj' sets

Sanjay Dutt had given his fans and industry peers good news by announcing that he has cured of cancer. Soon after, people from everywhere started sharing the good news. Akshay was also among those, who was excited that he could meet Dutt again on sets.

Sanjay is part of Akshay's upcoming film 'Prithviraj'. "Best news! So good to hear this baba. Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon," Akshay had shared while posting the tweet in which Sanjay informed his fans that he has been completely cured of cancer.

Dutt replied to Akshay's tweet and wrote, ''Thank you brother! Likewise, looking forward to seeing you on set too.''

Here's their exchange:

Thank you brother! Likewise, looking forward to seeing you on set too. https://t.co/PCAdegxdh5 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 26, 2020

Akshay was not the only one excited to see Sanjay back on sets. Actor Sonu Sood also expressed his happiness for Sanjay and he wrote, “Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets. #prithviraj.”

For the uninformed, Sanjay Dutt had recently announced on his kids' 10th birthday that he has recovered from his recent health scare.

He wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family."

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support and well-wishes. He wrote, "This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Thanking his doctors in his long note, Dutt wrote, "I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

It was back in August that Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work for medical reasons.