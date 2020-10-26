Sanjay Dutt looks forward to seeing Akshay Kumar on 'Prithviraj' sets; see their heartwarming exchange of words

Headlines

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Manipur CM’s ancestral home under attack by angry mob in Imphal; violence on rise over deaths of students

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

7 Fruits that have one seed

Benefits of consuming pomegranate daily

10 yoga asanas for healthy heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt looks forward to seeing Akshay Kumar on 'Prithviraj' sets; see their heartwarming exchange of words

Sanjay Dutt's recovery from cancer had made Akshay Kumar happy, especially because Sanju could be back on 'Prithviraj' sets

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Dutt had given his fans and industry peers good news by announcing that he has cured of cancer. Soon after, people from everywhere started sharing the good news. Akshay was also among those, who was excited that he could meet Dutt again on sets.

Sanjay is part of Akshay's upcoming film 'Prithviraj'. "Best news! So good to hear this baba. Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon," Akshay had shared while posting the tweet in which Sanjay informed his fans that he has been completely cured of cancer.

Dutt replied to Akshay's tweet and wrote, ''Thank you brother! Likewise, looking forward to seeing you on set too.''

Here's their exchange:

Akshay was not the only one excited to see Sanjay back on sets. Actor Sonu Sood also expressed his happiness for Sanjay and he wrote, “Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets. #prithviraj.”

For the uninformed, Sanjay Dutt had recently announced on his kids' 10th birthday that he has recovered from his recent health scare.

He wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family." 

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support and well-wishes. He wrote, "This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Thanking his doctors in his long note, Dutt wrote, "I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."  

It was back in August that Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work for medical reasons.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

Viral video: Woman in hot red saree burns internet with electrifying dance to 'Chammak Challo'

Supreme Court to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea to quash FIR against him on October 3

Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 949 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, over Rs 29000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE