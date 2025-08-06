Twitter
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit might not return to Khalnayak 2, Subhash Ghai hints at younger cast for sequel: 'I can see its..'

As Khalnayak turned 32, Subhash Ghai celebrated his milestone with a BTS photo from Sanjay Dutt, but also dropped a hint of Khalnayak 2 being headlined by fresh faces.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit might not return to Khalnayak 2, Subhash Ghai hints at younger cast for sequel: 'I can see its..'
Subhash Ghai with Sanjay Dutt in Khal Nayak

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Khalnayak completed 32 years, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to reflect on its lasting impact and express excitement over the growing demand for a sequel. However, fans of the OG film might feel disappointed as Ghai wanted to continue the saga of Ballu Balram, Ganga, and Ram with fresh faces. 

Subhash Ghai celebrates Khal Nayak 32 years with BTS photo

To celebrate the milestone, the veteran director posted an image featuring him with Sanjay Dutt. In the image, Subhash and Sanjay can be seen striking a quirky pose together. Jackie Shroff, who played the role of Inspector Ram Kumar in the movie, marked the milestone by sharing a thrilling montage of classic moments from the film. Jackie simply accompanied it with the caption “#32YearsOfKhalnayak.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khal Nayak 2 without Sanjay, Jackie and Madhuri?

Subhash, in his post, wrote, "Today Ballu Balram is celebrating 32 years of a movie with monumental performances by each character n music as if it was yesterday. Now I can see its huge demand everywhere that Khalnayak should reappear on screen with Ballu Balram, Ganga and Ram with a young cast in its sequel to create a new magic in cinema never before. My heartiest congratulations to the team of KHALNAYAK for this passionate movie. Bless u all.”

About Khal Nayak

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khal Nayak starred Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram Kumar Singh, Sanjay Dutt as the fugitive Balaram Prasad (Ballu), and Madhuri Dixit as Gangotri Devi. It also starred Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Ali Asgar.  Khal Nayak was released on 6 August 1993 and became a major commercial success. The film was the second highest-grossing film of the year after Aankhen. Made in Rs 12 crores, the film grossed over Rs 28 crores at the box office, becoming a milestone in Sanjay Dutt's dwindling career.

(With inputs from IANS)

