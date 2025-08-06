Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit might not return to Khalnayak 2, Subhash Ghai hints at younger cast for sequel: 'I can see its..'

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'
Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments
US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best
Dharmendra’s stunning granddaughter will leave you mesmerised; away from the glam world, she’s Sunny and Bobby Deol’s favourite
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know correct date, significance, rituals and shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
BOLLYWOOD
As Khalnayak turned 32, Subhash Ghai celebrated his milestone with a BTS photo from Sanjay Dutt, but also dropped a hint of Khalnayak 2 being headlined by fresh faces.
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Khalnayak completed 32 years, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to reflect on its lasting impact and express excitement over the growing demand for a sequel. However, fans of the OG film might feel disappointed as Ghai wanted to continue the saga of Ballu Balram, Ganga, and Ram with fresh faces.
Subhash Ghai celebrates Khal Nayak 32 years with BTS photo
To celebrate the milestone, the veteran director posted an image featuring him with Sanjay Dutt. In the image, Subhash and Sanjay can be seen striking a quirky pose together. Jackie Shroff, who played the role of Inspector Ram Kumar in the movie, marked the milestone by sharing a thrilling montage of classic moments from the film. Jackie simply accompanied it with the caption “#32YearsOfKhalnayak.”
Khal Nayak 2 without Sanjay, Jackie and Madhuri?
Subhash, in his post, wrote, "Today Ballu Balram is celebrating 32 years of a movie with monumental performances by each character n music as if it was yesterday. Now I can see its huge demand everywhere that Khalnayak should reappear on screen with Ballu Balram, Ganga and Ram with a young cast in its sequel to create a new magic in cinema never before. My heartiest congratulations to the team of KHALNAYAK for this passionate movie. Bless u all.”
About Khal Nayak
Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khal Nayak starred Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram Kumar Singh, Sanjay Dutt as the fugitive Balaram Prasad (Ballu), and Madhuri Dixit as Gangotri Devi. It also starred Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Ali Asgar. Khal Nayak was released on 6 August 1993 and became a major commercial success. The film was the second highest-grossing film of the year after Aankhen. Made in Rs 12 crores, the film grossed over Rs 28 crores at the box office, becoming a milestone in Sanjay Dutt's dwindling career.
(With inputs from IANS)